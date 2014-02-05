Speaker John Bercow
PMQs: Speaker Bercow tells Michael Gove to write lines

Speaker John Bercow tells the education secretary off for shouting during Prime Minister's Questions, adding the "very over excitable individual" should write out 1,000 times that he will behave at the weekly session.

  • 05 Feb 2014
