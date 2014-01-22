Nick Clegg on his weekly LBC radio phone-in show
Video

'White Dee' invites Nick Clegg to TV's Benefits Street

Nick Clegg has been invited to Benefits Street by one of the stars of the controversial Channel 4 reality show.

Deidre Kelly - known as White Dee - spoke to the deputy prime minister on his weekly LBC radio phone-in show.

Mr Clegg said he had not seen the show but was concerned about the "demonization" of people on benefits.

