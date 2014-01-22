Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'White Dee' invites Nick Clegg to TV's Benefits Street
Nick Clegg has been invited to Benefits Street by one of the stars of the controversial Channel 4 reality show.
Deidre Kelly - known as White Dee - spoke to the deputy prime minister on his weekly LBC radio phone-in show.
Mr Clegg said he had not seen the show but was concerned about the "demonization" of people on benefits.
22 Jan 2014
