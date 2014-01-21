Video

Vulgar abuse on social media from men, long working hours and a "chumocracy" among male MPs are some of the reasons that women MPs are standing down at the next election.

Andrew Gimson from ConservativeHome spoke about how the party could have fewer female MPs after the 2015 election, but added that "a great many Tory men find life at Westminster unappealing too".

The Tories increased the number of female MPs from 17 to 49 at the last election, but its MPs Jessica Lee, Laura Sandys and Lorraine Fulbrook have said they are leaving Westminster next year.

