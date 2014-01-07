Video

UKIP leader Nigel Farage has told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Britain should "be flexible on work permits" and "realise we do have a skills shortage".

"Let's have an Australian-style immigration policy that says we want highly skilled people… who will contribute to British life and the British economy," he said.

Mr Farage criticised the government's "open door" policy towards Bulgarians and Romanians wanting to move to Britain and explained that "the public have realised you can't have your own immigration policy and be a member of the European Union".

The UKIP leader also stated that the priority for Britain should be to have "more united" communities and better job prospects for young people, rather than the economic benefits that some believe immigration can bring.

His comments come as a poll suggests that 56% of people want major curbs on immigration,

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 7 January 2014.