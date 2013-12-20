Sandra and Michael Howard
Michael Howard's wife Sandra gets first tattoo at 73

The wife of former Tory minister Michael Howard has had a butterfly tattooed on her collarbone.

Aged 73, Sandra Howard, is the second notable septuagenarian to be inked - broadcaster David Dimbleby, 75, recently had a scorpion tattooed on his shoulder.

But unlike David Dimbleby, Mrs Howard, a former fashion model, admitted that the tattoo was only temporary.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "It was really just to see the reaction and see whether it would be rather fun to have one... everybody was curious and quite encouraging really."

