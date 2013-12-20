Video

The "Upturn Abbey" review of 2013 concludes with a nod to stories about Syria, Scottish independence, a new prince and coalition governments.

More political headlines are played out with in a BBC One This Week film from journalists Quentin Letts, Kevin Maguire, Nick Watt and Miranda Green.

The Upturn Abbey story and the review continues from part one and the full programme can be seen by UK viewers on iPlayer for 12 months