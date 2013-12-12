Only 2% of MPs feel they are overpaid and most think they should get around £85,000 a year, a private poll for YouGov found.

Joe Twyman, director of political research at the polling group, said the public reckoned the salary should be around £40,000.

He debated the plan by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa), to raise MPs' salaries by £7,600 - to £74,000 - after the 2015 general election.

Most MPs would not appear on the BBC's Daily Politics, but Labour MP John Mann said "it was not a job, it was a vocation" and he said MPs were not impoverished. He said of the current level: "I survive perfectly well on that."

Journalist Melanie Phillips also joined in the debate.

