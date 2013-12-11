Speaker John Bercow
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Speaker tells Tom Blenkinsop MP to take up yoga

Speaker John Bercow had an unusual suggestion to calm one errant MP making noise during Prime Minister's questions.

John Bercow told Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop: "Calm yourself, take up yoga."

  • 11 Dec 2013
Go to next video: Speaker reminds PM to answer question