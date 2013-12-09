The Work and Pensions Secretary, Iain Duncan Smith, is to be questioned by MPs about the delays to the government's new flagship benefit, Universal Credit.

The government had previously said 4.5 million claims will be transferred to Universal Credit by 2015 but figures released on Monday suggest only 400,000 will have gone through.

Last week, the government said it will miss its intended target for full implementation of the reform before the end of 2017 by 700,000 people.

The BBC's Norman Smith said the evidence showed things had not gone to plan.