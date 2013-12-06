Nelson Mandela was a man who was "imbued with values and a vision" said the former British High Commissioner to South Africa from 2005 to 2009.

Lord Boateng, the former Labour MP Paul Boateng, said the late president "played a key role at a critical time".

But he said it was a "great mistake to paint him as somehow as a saintly innocent abroad", although he had a "moral compass".

He spoke to Andrew Neil on BBC2's Daily Politics about Mr Mandela's legacy, his influence in the ANC and on the nation's history, but cautioned that other key figures must also be remembered in the movement

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter