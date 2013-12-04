About 10 families are responsible for most of the crime in one Northamptonshire town, according to the county's police and crime commissioner (PCC) who wants to send troubled families to intensive residential centres.

Adam Simmonds said he wants them to start again and have a "better life", away from crime.

In his personal film, the commissioner said "these families cost us dear, financially and emotionally". He said they needed to be taught basic life skills to help them move on.

Mr Simmonds will debate this film on Wednesday's Daily Politics around 12:40 BST on BBC2 with Conservative MP Mark Hoban and Labour MP Angela Eagle. The whole programme will be on iPlayer seven days.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter