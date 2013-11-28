MPs John Woodcock and Roger Williams spent a month growing their Movember moustaches to support research into prostate cancer, but lost them in seconds when shaved on live television.

Al Sadeghi from Pall Mall barbers took to his clippers to give them a fresh look in the closing moments of Thursday's Daily Politics.

