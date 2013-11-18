A Tory MP said he was in "final legal discussions" about issuing a writ against the Daily Telegraph which made claims about him using contacts to set up business deals in Albania.

Mark Pritchard told Andrew Neil on the Sunday Politics he was suing the newspaper, and he expected an apology, following discussions on Monday.

The Wrekin MP said "the half-baked story" followed a previous legal action against the same newspaper, and he said the latest disputed claims were "false, hurtful and malicious".

