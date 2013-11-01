Martin Luther King "manipulated public opinion" and played a "magnificent, hilarious, brilliant trick" on the media, according to writer Malcolm Gladwell.

The author of David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants spoke to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Diane Abbott about Syria, Saudi Arabia, Nelson Mandela, the power of the underdog - and the importance of shame.

And he said "shame was an incredible powerful emotion", as they looked at the power of social media today.

