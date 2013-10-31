The Electoral Commission's Jenny Watson explained why it wanted a proposed referendum question changed as "we did find people that did not know we were in the EU".

She spoke to Andrew Neil about the research into the best way to ask the question over the UK's future in, or out, of the European Union.

Conservative MP James Wharton, whose bill would allow a referendum in the next Parliament under a majority Conservative government, said he "recognised and valued" the work the commission had done, and spoke about the wording.

Daily Politics vox pop over UK's membership of the EU

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter