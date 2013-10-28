Doorkeeper
Video

Funding MPs' dwindling snuff habit

Robin Fell, the principal doorkeeper of the House of Commons, discusses the 300-year-old tradition of providing MPs with snuff, a type of powdered tobacco.

It is made available free of charge for any MP who wants it - but it is Mr Fell who will eventually end up footing the bill when the current supply runs out.

BBC Parliament's Sam Francis reports.

