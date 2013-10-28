Media player
Russell Brand: Helen Lewis on New Statesman guest editor
Russell Brand guest edited the New Statesman and deputy editor Helen Lewis described the event as "everything you imagined and more".
She spoke about his time in charge, before Conservative Mark Field, Labour's David Lammy and Liberal Democrat Tom Brake debated how to get younger people involved in politics after the comedian admitted he had never voted and never would.
-
28 Oct 2013
