Video

There could be a ban on flavoured cigarettes, bigger health warnings on all packets, and the end of packs of 10 cigarettes, after a vote in France this week.

The European Parliament has backed a directive aiming to discourage teenagers from taking up the habit, but it could take three years to bring in the new rules across all EU nations. And they could yet face a legal challenge from tobacco companies.

Jo Coburn reports from a smoky Strasbourg.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter