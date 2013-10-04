The daughter of Paul Gascoigne said her mother was "targeted as a money-grabbing dragon" by the press, and her family was still fighting for its reputation.

Sheryl Gascoigne was seen as a "scapegoat" for the footballer's drinking and behaviour in newspaper coverage, said their daughter Bianca.

She spoke to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Tom Watson on BBC1's This Week about being in the centre of a media storm, in the week when the Daily Mail made its own headlines over its coverage about Ed Miliband and his late father.

