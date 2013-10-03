Media player
Times' cartoonist Peter Brookes on Cameron and Clegg
Peter Brookes's cartoons for the Times have portrayed David Cameron as an African Dung Beetle and Ed Miliband as Wallace.
The Daily Politics looked at some of his images, before the cartoonist explained the "agony" of his work, on the day he published a book.
He told Jo Coburn: "Inventing ways of humiliating Clegg by Cameron is one of life's great joys for me."
03 Oct 2013
