Media player
Video
Saatchi's aim for cancer treatment innovation
Lord Maurice Saatchi, whose wife Josephine Hart died of cancer in the summer of 2011, has said he hopes his Medical Innovation Bill will enable scientists to fight cancer.
Lord Saatchi, added his latest book, Brutal Simplicity of Thought, was about the "flat refusal to believe the status quo", as was the Bill, with which he aimed to encourage scientific innovation but not "reckless experimentation".
08 Sep 2013
