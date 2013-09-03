Video

For many people, a summer holiday means heading to a British beach or perhaps one in a sunnier part of the world.

But for others, their idea of a cracking break is a political tour of Scotland.

David Thompson went for a ride in the mini-bus alongside them to find out why the 2014 referendum tempted them to take a look at Scottish historical sites and landmarks.

He spoke to tourists Anna Logan, Judith Strachan and Ian Strachan, and to David Torrance, a tour leader for Political Tours.

