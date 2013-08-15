Video

Seagull attacks have been particularly rife this summer because of a late breeding season and the unusually hot weather.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has been inundated with the highest number of calls from the public about gulls for eight years, and 2013's figures are double those for last year.

People are asking how they can be stopped from stealing food and nesting on houses.

Sima Kotecha reports from St Ives in Cornwall for Radio 4's Today, as she hears how the birds steal food and peck people, and how one Yorkshire woman now wears a colander to keep the birds away,