Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Andrew Marr Show paper review
Sophie Raworth reviews the Sunday newspapers with Labour peer Helena Kennedy and comedian Russell Brand.
You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iPlayer.
-
23 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window