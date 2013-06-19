Nigel Evans
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deputy Speaker, Nigel Evans arrested for indecent assault

Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of indecent assault.

The 55-year-old answered bail following his arrest in May on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, and was told that he faced the additional allegations.

All the allegations involve men in their twenties.

Mr Evans, Conservative MP for Ribble Valley since 1992, has been excused from his parliamentary duties while inquiries continue.

  • 19 Jun 2013