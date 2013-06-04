Video

The traditional concept of marriage will be "abolished" under plans to allow same-sex couples to marry in England and Wales, the Archbishop of Canterbury has warned, ahead of a crunch vote on the issue.

Speaking in a debate in the House of Lords on Monday, the Most Rev Justin Welby said that marriage was the "cornerstone of society" and that what was being proposed was "neither equal nor effective".

The Archbishop denied that his opposition to the bill was a faith issue, insisting it was "about the general social good".

Peers are due to vote on the bill on Tuesday.