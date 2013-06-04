Video

Lawyers say the government's planned changes to the legal aid system for criminal cases could threaten the reputation of justice in England and Wales.

Tuesday marks the final day of consultation on the plans which would reduce the budget by more than £200m a year.

Adam Fleming reports on the changes that could lie ahead at the Ministry of Justice, named the most radical government department by the Reform think-tank for two years in a row.

MORE FROM THE DAILY & SUNDAY POLITICS

Watch more clips of films and interviews, the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, our soapbox films, or 'like' us on Facebook page; 'follow' us on Twitter or see full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer