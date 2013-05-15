Video

A total of 114 Conservative MPs have backed an amendment to the Queen's Speech "expressing regret" an EU referendum bill was not part of the government's agenda for the year ahead.

Eurosceptic Tories forced the vote as part of efforts to make David Cameron's pledge for a poll in 2017 binding.

Tory ministers abstained but the amendment was defeated as the Lib Dems and Labour joined forces to oppose it.

Nick Robinson reports.