Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU vote: 114 Tory MPs 'express regret' at lack of referendum bill
A total of 114 Conservative MPs have backed an amendment to the Queen's Speech "expressing regret" an EU referendum bill was not part of the government's agenda for the year ahead.
Eurosceptic Tories forced the vote as part of efforts to make David Cameron's pledge for a poll in 2017 binding.
Tory ministers abstained but the amendment was defeated as the Lib Dems and Labour joined forces to oppose it.
Nick Robinson reports.
-
15 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-22547772/eu-vote-114-tory-mps-express-regret-at-lack-of-referendum-billRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window