Video

The self-appointed German comedy ambassador to Britain looks at whether there is any truth in the stereotypes that the two nations have about each other.

Comic Henning Wehn speaks to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson about apparent myths and preconceptions, and how his images of Britain were based on people living in castles or how the British behaved on holiday abroad.

UK viewers have 12 months to watch the full programme on iPlayer

MORE FROM THIS WEEK

More clips and news on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook; 'follow' us on twitter or watch shows from the last few months on the BBC iPlayer