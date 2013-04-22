Video

An MP on his first London Marathon claimed it was the first time that no-one had booed him in Westminster, when he ran past the House of Commons.

Shadow Defence Secretary Jim Murphy completed the route in three hours and 31 minutes, and described it as a lonely experience.

Nicky Morgan was the first woman Conservative MP to take part, and she crossed the line after five hours and 15 minutes, and compared the "long haul" of the marathon run with life in politics.

Robin Brant spoke to the pair on the Daily Politics, 24 hours after they crossed the line and had returned to work.

MORE FROM THE DAILY & SUNDAY POLITICS

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer