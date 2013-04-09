Media player
Margaret Thatcher funeral set for next week
The funeral of Baroness Thatcher will take place on Wednesday, 17 April, Downing Street has announced.
The 87-year-old former prime minister died on Monday, after suffering a series of strokes.
The funeral ceremony, with full military honours, will take place at London's St Paul's Cathedral, following a procession from Westminster.
The Queen, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, will attend the service, Buckingham Palace said.
Nick Robinson reports.
09 Apr 2013
