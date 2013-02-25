Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall explained how people dressed as squid, jellyfish, sharks, and flatfish marched through Westminster to call for action on marine conservation.

He spoke about a meeting with Fisheries Minister Richard Benyon and how campaigners were calling for more "marine conservation zones" than currently proposed by the government.

