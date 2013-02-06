Video

Two MPs tested the noise of the House of Commons after the Speaker John Bercow complained that PMQs can be louder than a Deep Purple rock concert from the 1970s.

Lib Dem Tessa Munt and Conservative Alun Cairns used apps on their tablet computers to measure how loud it was in the chamber at the weekly clashes.

Jo Coburn explained normal speech pattern saw the decibel levels are around 60, rising to 101 decibels for Maria Sharapova's grunts and a rock concert can be around 120 decibels.

