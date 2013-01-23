Video

The Labour leader claimed Conservative MPs behind the prime minister were cheering because they wanted to vote no in the proposed referendum on the UK's future in the EU.

Ed Miliband asked David Cameron if he would be voting yes or no in the referendum set to take place in the early part of the next parliament, as promised by the PM if the Conservatives won the general election expected in 2015.

Mr Cameron said he did not want to leave the EU, and told Mr Miliband to "go away, get a policy, come back and tell us what it is."