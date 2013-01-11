Media player
Debt and deficit financial terms explained by IFS
Politicians use phrases like debt - or national debt - and deficit, which not all voters and viewers understand, and some MPs can appear a little confused themselves over the terms.
Andrew Neil asked Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson, to explain the real meanings of the two figures and how they are worked out.
11 Jan 2013
