Media player
Video
Arbuthnot: Cyber threat to UK forces
UK forces are at risk of an attack on their information technology because of government complacency, MPs have said.
The Defence Select Committee said the threat that cyber attackers posed could "evolve at almost unimaginable speed", and called for rapid action to protect national security.
The Committee's chair, James Arbuthnot, said more details are needed about how the Ministry of Defence's contingency plans.
09 Jan 2013
