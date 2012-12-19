Video

Ed Miliband claimed "more children are going hungry and more families are relying on food banks" as he quizzed the prime minister over poverty levels in Britain.

David Cameron said it was a good time of year to thank volunteers and it was important to control inflation, get more people into work, and the government was freezing council tax.

He said: "We need to do more to help the poorest in our country".

The Labour leader taunted the PM over his linked to Rebekah Brooks, formerly with News International, but Mr Cameron said "it wouldn't be Christmas without the repeats and that is all we ever get".