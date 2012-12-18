Queen Elizabeth II sits with the Cabinet
Video

Queen 'can come to cabinet any time she wants'

The Queen has become the first monarch since 1781 to attend a peacetime cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

It is believed to be the first time a monarch has attended peace-time cabinet since George III.

Speaking on The World at One programme, Communities Secretary Eric Pickles, told presenter Martha Kearney about the experience: "The Queen remained silent but clearly taking a keen interest... she did wish us all a merry Christmas."

"Given that it is her cabinet, she can come any time she wants," he remarked.

