Queen 'can come to cabinet any time she wants'
The Queen has become the first monarch since 1781 to attend a peacetime cabinet meeting in Downing Street.
It is believed to be the first time a monarch has attended peace-time cabinet since George III.
Speaking on The World at One programme, Communities Secretary Eric Pickles, told presenter Martha Kearney about the experience: "The Queen remained silent but clearly taking a keen interest... she did wish us all a merry Christmas."
"Given that it is her cabinet, she can come any time she wants," he remarked.
18 Dec 2012
