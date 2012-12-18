Queen and David Cameron
Queen set to attend cabinet meeting at Downing Street

The Queen is due to attend a cabinet meeting in Downing Street for the first time.

Number 10 has said ministers will present her with a gift which they have bought to commemorate her Diamond Jubilee year.

Robin Brant reports.

