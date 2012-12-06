All recent prime ministers have reshuffled their key figures too often which is "no good for government" the former MP Chris Mullin said.

He said there were too many reshuffles, as he revealed what he privately told David Cameron and Tony Blair about the changing of the political packs.

He spoke with Jo Coburn, Labour's Chris Leslie and Liberal Democrat Stephen Williams, about how those being reshuffled feel after they watched a montage of ministers heading to and from Downing Street.

