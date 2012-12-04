Video

The millions of people who spend their lives selling goods and services are part of a forgotten profession, according to the runner-up in BBC1's The Apprentice 2009 series.

Kate Walsh looked back over her career history, and explained why people should consider working in sales, as she talked to Stephen Wright from the Institute of Sales Marketing and Marketing Management.

She claimed that sales was "has been the Cinderella profession for way too long" but was "vital for development of our economy".

MORE FROM THE DAILY POLITICS

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer