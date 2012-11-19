Video

The government is set to offer MPs three options over the issue of giving prisoners the right to vote at British elections.

The prime minister and many MPs are against anyone being allowed to vote behind bars, but the UK has been warned this blanket ban is in breach of international law.

Giles Dilnot set out the background to the story and how MPs might vote later this week.

