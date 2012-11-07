The future of jungle-bound Conservative MP Nadine Dorries should rest with her Mid-Bedfordshire constituents, and not the party's whips, said fellow MP Zac Goldsmith.

He said "recall" powers" had been backed by the three largest parties, but there are doubts over the future of the promised legislation to allow voters to sack an MP if they were not happy with a politician's behaviour.

Conservative Chief Whip Sir George Young has suspended the MP and said she should explain herself when she returns to the UK. Mr Goldsmith debated her actions and recall with Conservative minister Damian Green.

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer