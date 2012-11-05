The UKIP leader claimed regulations in the European single market was putting small firms out of business, and they could not afford it.

Nigel Farage said a free trade agreement had been on offer for years from the EU, and he said of the union: "They need us more than we need them."

He spoke to Andrew Neil about trading with Europe, National Insurance and tax simplification, the expenses' records of UKIP MEPs and the chances of British people ever getting an in/out referendum over future EU membership.

