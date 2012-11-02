Renewing Trident would not be a good idea as the system is "completely past its sell-by date", said former Conservative defence secretary Michael Portillo.

Mr Portillo, who served in the post under John Major from 1995-97, claimed the nuclear system was a "waste of money" and no deterrent for the Taliban, when he spoke to Andrew Neil on This Week.

Conservatives are backing a like-for-like replacement but the Liberal Democrats are opposing it. Defence Secretary Philip Hammond has announced £350m is to be spent on design work, but a final decision is not due until 2016.

The full programme can be seen by UK viewers on iPlayer for 12 months.

