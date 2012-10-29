The lawyer representing some of the tabloid phone hacking victims said the post-Leveson era presented a chance to introduce new press regulation, independent of government and publishers.

Charlotte Harris was watching former red top journalist Rich Peppiatt in his one-man show about the excesses of Fleet Street, and said there had been "real progress" in the behaviour of newspapers.

She claimed some of her clients have been depicted as "immoral hypocrites" while newspapers have been "scaremongering" to preserve self-regulation.

Press regulation films and debate: Charlotte Harris and Neil Wallis

More clips on our BBC website; 'like' us on Facebook page; follow us on Twitter or watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer