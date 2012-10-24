Claims the Scottish First Minister misled viewers on legal advice over an independent Scotland joining the EU were a "gross misinterpretation" said the SNP's Jamie Hepburn MSP.

He said it was "perfectly clear what the First Minister was referring to" during an interview with Andrew Neil in March 2012 on the Sunday Politics.

Alex Salmond has denied he lied on the issue and Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon defended his account of whether he received legal advice on EU membership.

Andrew Neil and Alex Salmond in March 2012 (full Sunday Politics interview)

