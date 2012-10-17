Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Universal Credit: Charities' disability benefits warning
Up to half a million disabled people and their families could lose out under the government's proposed Universal Credit, according to a new report led by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.
The Children's Society, Citizens Advice and Disability Rights UK say 100,000 households with children could have incomes reduced by up to £28 a week. They are urging ministers to reconsider their plans.
But the government called the report "highly selective" and said no-one would lose out.
Michael Buchanan reports.
-
17 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-19974279/universal-credit-charities-disability-benefits-warningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window