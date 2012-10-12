Media player
Andrew Mitchell must resign, says Police Federation
The chairman of West Midlands Police Federation has said Andrew Mitchell has "no option but to resign", following a meeting with the chief whip.
Prime Minister David Cameron and senior officers have said a line should be drawn under the matter following Mr Mitchell's previous apology over an outburst at police officers outside Number 10.
But Ken Mackaill said although Mr Mitchell had repeated a "profound apology with feeling", he continued to deny using the words attributed to him, leaving his position "untenable".
12 Oct 2012
