The chairman of West Midlands Police Federation has said Andrew Mitchell has "no option but to resign", following a meeting with the chief whip.

Prime Minister David Cameron and senior officers have said a line should be drawn under the matter following Mr Mitchell's previous apology over an outburst at police officers outside Number 10.

But Ken Mackaill said although Mr Mitchell had repeated a "profound apology with feeling", he continued to deny using the words attributed to him, leaving his position "untenable".