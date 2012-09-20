Video

Motoring journalist Quentin Willson said the image of electric cars as "slow and boring" was wrong and claimed they could run for 100 miles on £1.

He owns two of the cars, but a report by MPs said the public are yet to be won over by the technology.

The Transport Select Committee said £11m has been spent on 1,600 public charging points and grants for new electric cars, but only 1,000 cars have been registered since the start of last year.

